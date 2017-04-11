Chipper Jones signs new book at Regions Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Atlanta Brave Chipper Jones stopped by Regions Field on his regional book signing tour Tuesday to say high to the Alabama contingent of Braves country.

Jones held a VIP meet-and-greet as well as a two-hour signing of his new book, “Ballplayer”, at the downtown Birmingham ballpark as fans young and old got to meet the 1999 NL MVP.

“I would have been the last person, ten years ago, that would have guessed that I would be putting out a book,” Jones said. “I think there is some entertainment value in the book from some of the dugout scenes, clubhouse scenes, in game experiences and stuff like that. And also, it gives me a chance to set the record straight on some of my off the field problems and some of the things I went through during my career.”

To learn more about the book, check out this link. To hear more from Chipper, including his thoughts on the Hall of Fame, what he thinks of the book, and his first impressions of the new Braves stadium, SunTrust Park, watch the interview below.