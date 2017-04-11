Equal Justice Initiative releases new video on lynching memorial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Equal Justice Initiative has released a new video about the new Racial Justice Museum and National Lynching Memorial in Montgomery, AL, both of which are set to open in 2018.

A statement from the Equal Justice Initiative on behalf of Executive Director Bryan Stevenson said the video explains the “need to create cultural spaces in America that will honestly address the legacy of slavery, racial terror, and segregation.”

