Evicted resident charged with arson after allegedly setting former residence on fire

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office arrested Larry Macon Moore Jr. for Arson 2nd Degree on Monday for a fire at a residence on Six Foot Road. The Sheriff’s office had Moore pulled over in a traffic stop after responding to a call from the owner of the residence saying an ex-tenant had returned to take property after being evicted. During the traffic stop, the owner made a second called stating the residence was on fire.

The Big Oak Volunteer Fire Department responded to control the fire. Officials said Moore admitted to starting the fire during their investigation. The court date and bonds will be set today.

Cody Dean Moore was also in the vehicle during the traffic stop. He was arrested for three outstanding failure to appear warrants for traffic violations.