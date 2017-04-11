Governor Ivey hard at work on first day at the job

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s government has a new leader at the helm, and Governor Kay Ivey has already gotten to work.

Following Robert Bentley’s resignation on Monday, and with about half the legislative session left to go–there’s still work to do.

After signing SB16 the new law that prevents judicial override in death penalty cases, Governor Ivey went to lunch with staff members, where she told reporters about her busy day.

“We’ve covered a lot of territory, a lot of information,” Ivey said. “We met with Greg Canfield and got briefed up on some of the economic development projects. We’ve got to know what’s been going on so we can make good decisions.”

