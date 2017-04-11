Jury deliberating for 3rd day in ex-NFL star’s murder trial

BOSTON (AP) — The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has started its third day of deliberations.

Jurors began deliberating at around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. Since Friday, the jury has spent about 12 hours deliberating first-degree murder charges against Hernandez.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of shooting two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on Hernandez at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez’s lawyers say a former Hernandez friend shot the men over a drug deal. That friend was the government’s star witness in the case and alleges Hernandez shot him in the face to try to silence him.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.