Midfield Fire investigating “suspicious” blaze in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are working a house fire in Fairfield that police are calling “suspicious” at this time, according to Chief Kevin Sutton.

The vacant home on 54th Street and Avenue F burned down, and at this time there is no word of injuries involved in the fire.

This fire comes in the wake of a recent rash of blazes in nearby Ensley in which the ATF has offered a reward for anyone that comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.

WIAT will bring you more details as they emerge.