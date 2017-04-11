Oxford police searching for suspect after bank robbery

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Oxford police are looking for an armed suspect in a bank robbery that happened on April 10th at 2:30pm at the BB&T located at 2020 US Hwy 78 East.

The suspect approached one of the tellers and revealed a handgun. He requested she give him all of the money. The suspect took the money and exited the bank through the main entrance.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen on food moving towards IHOP. Officials describe him as a black male wearing dark clothing. He is around 5’6″ or 5″7″ with short hair, and appears to be in his 30s.

Oxford Police warn people in the area to use caution as this individual is armed and should be considered dangerous. Officials say that the investigation is ongoing and witnesses are being interviewed.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information, contact the Oxford Police Department at (256) 831-3121 or (256) 835-6136. You can also call the Tip Line at (256) 835-6122.

WIAT will bring more information as it becomes available.