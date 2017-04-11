Paws of the Week: April 10-16, 2017

(CBS42 Community) — We’ve partnered with Vectra 3D to bring you the Paws of the Week! This new segment highlights dogs and cats that have been at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society the longest amount of time. Help us find Sadie, Bing, Butter, and Tiger loving forever-homes!

FEATURED DOGS:

Sadie – this sweet girl is a border collie mix. 42lbs and 3 years old–the perfect size and temperament for an active family. Butter – this girl is tiny and adorable! She has a beautiful brindle coat and only weighs 20lbs. She is a 9-month-old pup and would also be great for an active family.

FEATURED CATS:

Bing – this beautiful grey cat is a short hair mix. She is small, only weighing in at 6lbs. The shelter estimates that she is about 1-year-old. She has had trouble getting adopted because she can come across shy. Bing is very loving and sweet. She can’t wait to find the perfect home. Tiger – this orange and white tabby is a handsome fella! He is 14lbs and about 5-years-old. He is very curious and loves people and other cats and dogs. He would fit in perfectly with a large family.

PRO TIP: Visit the GBHS in person during the week (Tuesday-Friday 11am-5pm).

During the weekend, they can get very busy (Saturday 11AM–5PM, Sunday 1pm-5pm).

Please note; the shelter cannot hold pets over the phone. They are closed on Monday. Plan your visit today!