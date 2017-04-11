Rebekah Mason’s husband Jon fired from job in Governor’s Office of Faith-based and Volunteer Services

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The husband of Rebekah Mason, the alleged mistress to former governor Robert Bentley, is one of the first to lose his state job in the changing of the guards.

After Robert Bentley pleaded guilty Monday to two misdemeanors and officially resigned, Kay Ivey became Alabama’s 54th governor. Tuesday is her first full day in office, and she hasn’t wasted any time. She signed her first bill into law Tuesday afternoon–SB 16, dealing with judicial override.

Ivey fired Jon Mason Tuesday from his role as director of SERVE Alabama, the Governor’s Office of Faith-based and Volunteer Services, where he reportedly earned $91,000 a year.

Mason was appointed by Gov. Bentley during his last term but after his historic resignation Monday. This is expected to be the first of many staff changes under Ivey. Many positions are under review and those reviews began Tuesday.