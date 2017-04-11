Rickey Smiley Foundation gives students a boost with college and career readiness program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local students are getting help to prepare them for life after high school.

On Tuesday, radio host Rickey Smiley launched a program to help Parker and Woodlawn High School students.

The Rickey Smiley Foundation College and Career Readiness Program honored more than 100 seniors who completed the program, which teaches the students valuable skills like interviewing and how to write a resume.

One student from each school was also awarded a scholarship to cover the costs of books for their first year of college.