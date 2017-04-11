Rickey Smiley Foundation gives students a boost with college and career readiness program

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local students are getting help to prepare them for life after high school.

On Tuesday, radio host Rickey Smiley launched a program to help Parker and Woodlawn High School students.

The Rickey Smiley Foundation College and Career Readiness Program honored more than 100 seniors who completed the program, which teaches the students valuable skills like interviewing and how to write a resume.

One student from each school was also awarded a scholarship to cover the costs of books for their first year of college.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s