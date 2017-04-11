Suspect charged with murder after Anniston man found stabbed to death

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man is facing a murder charge after a man was found stabbed to death inside a home.

According to Anniston police, officers responded Monday around 9:45 p.m. to a call of a man lying on the floor of a residence in the 1700 block of Wilmer Ave unconscious. When they arrived, they found the victim, identified as 49-year-old Rodney Epperson of Anniston, deceased. He suffered multiple stab wounds to his back.

Investigators arrived and spoke to witnesses; 21-year-old Randall Skyler Gaddy of Anniston was arrested later and charged with murder.

The case remains under investigation.