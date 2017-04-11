Tuscaloosa searching for sewer solutions after several overflows

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Tuscaloosa is testing and monitoring conditions after two more sewer overflows Tuesday.

The latest overflows were a 50-gallon spill on the 2900 block of 10th Avenue and a five-gallon spill on Rollingwood. These spills have been cleaned up and did not reach any water supplies, and a city spokesperson said there is no immediate danger.

Tuscaloosa resident Caren Kirtdoll is worried about sewage spilling into the Black Warrior River.

“People should be concerned about it because its waste and it keeps happening,” Kirtdoll said. “I love this river. When I was a student at Alabama, I used to come here all the time. I want to see this natural habitat and I want to see it continue to look good. I don’t want it to be a place where you can’t come or you are alarmed about being in the water.”

A total of 28 spills have been documented this year. During the month of April, the city has reported twelve sewage overflow spills, though some were caused by flooding and others caused by operator error. Jarrod Milligan, Tuscaloosa’s Director of Infrastructure and Public Services, says anytime there is a spill the city lets the public know.

“We want all citizens to know this does not affect your tap water,” Milligan said. “These are overflows from the wastewater collection system and gets into the Black Warrior River or other tributaries like that.”

Despite the problems, Milligan says there is no risk to swimmers, boaters or people that are going fishing. Milligan said each case is under investigation, and if an employee was at fault, that worker could face disciplinary action.

Chad Heatley is concerned about all the sewage spills. He is a University of Alabama student and former member of the crew team.

“Knowing about all these spills and stuff in the Black Warrior is really concerning for me as an Alabama student,” Heatley said. “Because, for example, you have to think about the safety of our sports teams like men’s and women’s crew, and students are out here on the river studying all the time.”

Last February a 5,019-gallon spill was reported on Rice Mine Loop, and this January, the City accidentally discharged 6,500 gallons of wastewater into the Black Warrior River.