What’s next for Former Governor Robert Bentley?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT)– Now that the governor title is gone, Robert Bentley will go back to being Dr. Bentley.

The dermatologist turned politician will never be able to run for public office again, as part of his plea agreement. He’s now going to have to serve 100 hours of community service as a physician. It is not clear if he will do that back in private practice.

Bentley pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges. One for not reporting a $50,000 personal loan to his campaign in the required amount of time. And another for using $9,000 of campaign funds to pay legal fees of former political advisor and alleged mistress- Rebekah Mason.

Bentley was booked into the Montgomery County jail. His plea deal will allow him to avoid serving time. The remaining nearly $37,000 in campaign funds will be surrendered to the state and he’s waived his retirement and ability to ask for security. Prosecutors say that’s saving the state a tremendous amount of money. In his last moments as governor, Bentley said, “I also want to thank particularly all the people across the state who every day send me texts, send me emails, tell me how much they love me, tell me how much they still care for me, and tell me how much they are praying for me. please continue to do that-and I will continue to pray for you.”

His resignation ends state prosecutors involvement in these charges, but this may be far from over. State prosecutors would not comment on potential charges against anyone else in relation to the case.