Zeigler schedules exit audits for governor’s mansions upon Bentley’s departure

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — The exit audits for former governor Robert Bentley’s departure from two governor’s mansions and the state capitol office are now scheduled.

Auditor Jim Zeigler says he and staff will audit the state items remaining after the departure of Bentley on the following schedule:

Governor’s Mansion, South Perry Street, Montgomery.  Monday-Tuesday, April 17-18.

Governor’s Office in State Capitol. Wednesday, April 19.

Governor’s beach mansion, Fort Morgan. Tuesday, April 25.

Bentley must be out of the locations before these dates.  He is expected to have moving vans at the three locations Friday, April 14, but that is not confirmed, according to Zeigler.

Zeigler says he has a database of all state property in the three locations.

“We will not have a situation like Bill and Hillary Clinton had when they left the White House,” Zeigler said.

“I will also locate Wanda’s desk and try to reconstruct what happened to it,” he said.

Wanda’s desk became famous during the Bentley scandals of the past year.  It was referred to by Bentley in recorded conversations, assumed to be with Rebekah Mason, Bentleys senior policy adviser and rumored girlfriend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s