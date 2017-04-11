Zeigler schedules exit audits for governor’s mansions upon Bentley’s departure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — The exit audits for former governor Robert Bentley’s departure from two governor’s mansions and the state capitol office are now scheduled.

Auditor Jim Zeigler says he and staff will audit the state items remaining after the departure of Bentley on the following schedule:

Governor’s Mansion, South Perry Street, Montgomery. Monday-Tuesday, April 17-18.

Governor’s Office in State Capitol. Wednesday, April 19.

Governor’s beach mansion, Fort Morgan. Tuesday, April 25.

Bentley must be out of the locations before these dates. He is expected to have moving vans at the three locations Friday, April 14, but that is not confirmed, according to Zeigler.

Zeigler says he has a database of all state property in the three locations.

“We will not have a situation like Bill and Hillary Clinton had when they left the White House,” Zeigler said.

“I will also locate Wanda’s desk and try to reconstruct what happened to it,” he said.

Wanda’s desk became famous during the Bentley scandals of the past year. It was referred to by Bentley in recorded conversations, assumed to be with Rebekah Mason, Bentleys senior policy adviser and rumored girlfriend.