5 finalists named in search for Birmingham City Schools superintendent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We now know the names of the five finalists for the superintendent of Birmingham City Schools:

Garrett Brundage from Georgia

Ronnie Dotson from Kentucky

Lisa Herring from Kentucky

Timothy Gadson the III from Minnesota

Regina Thompson from South Carolina

The person selected will take the place of former superintendent Dr. Kelley Castlin-Gacutan. She was fired by the school board back in September 2016.

Dr. Larry Contri was named the interim superintendent at that time, but he is not included in the finalist list.

We asked the school board why none of the candidates are from Alabama; here’s what the school board president had to say.

“We would like to stay with the recommendation of the search committee and go with the process that we have in place and we will move forward with what we have at this,” board president Wardine Alexander said.

The board is expected to pick a new superintendent by July 1st.