Birmingham Fire investigating another suspicious fire in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire on Avenue I.
It happened Tuesday night around 11:45 p.m.
When crews arrived they saw fire and smoke showing from the structure. They were able to get the fire under control within a few minutes.
No one was inside the home at the time, but there was furniture inside.
This fire is currently being investigated as arson.
The ATF is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for several fires in the Ensley, Central Park and West End areas.