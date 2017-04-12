Birmingham Fire investigating another suspicious fire in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire on Avenue I.

It happened Tuesday night around 11:45 p.m.

When crews arrived they saw fire and smoke showing from the structure. They were able to get the fire under control within a few minutes.

No one was inside the home at the time, but there was furniture inside.

This fire is currently being investigated as arson.

The ATF is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for several fires in the Ensley, Central Park and West End areas.

