Birmingham Police asking for help finding partially blind missing senior with mobility issues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have sent out a press release in which they ask for the public’s help in finding a man that has been mssing since April 5.

Merl Joseph Reed, 63, came to UAB Hospital from Alexander City on the 5th, and stepped outside the ER to smoke but never returned. The person that reported Reed missing is concerned because he is partially blind, with one glass eye, and physically unable to walk far without assistance.

Reed, who stands 5’11” and weighs 175 pounds, was last seen wearing black jeans, black shoes, a black striped polo, and an Auburn baseball hat.

Police are asking anyone with any information on his whereabouts to call Det. Long at 297-8485 or call 911.