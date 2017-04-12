Correctional Officer stabbed at Bessemer facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A correctional officer at the William E. Donaldson facility in Bessemer was stabbed while responding to an emergency call at the facility on Wednesday, according to a release from the Department of Corrections.

An inmate reportedly stabbed the officer around 5:30 p.m. when the officer confronted the inmate as they allegedly attempted to flee from other officers in the facility. The officer was transported to a hospital in Birmingham where he is in stable condition, according to the release.

The inmate, 33-year-old Sahking Burke, who is currently serving life-without-parole after being convicted for a 2006 Jefferson County murder, allegedly used a makeshift knife in the stabbing. Burke is to be charged with assaulting and stabbing the officer.

The facility is on lockdown as the ADOC investigates the incident.