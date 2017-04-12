Gov. Ivey accepts Stan Stabler’s resignation from head of Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Office of the Governor announced Wednesday Gov. Ivey has accepted the resignation of Stan Stabler, who replaced Spencer Collier as Secretary of ALEA.

Stabler and the rest of the former governor’s staff and cabinet members were required to submit an undated resignation letter. Ivey named Hal Taylor as Acting Secretary.

“Hal Taylor is a man of the utmost integrity who I trust during this time of transition to help in my vision of improving Alabama’s image,” stated Governor Kay Ivey. “I also thank the hundreds of men and women in our state law enforcement ranks who work every day to protect us.”

Taylor served most recently as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the State Bureau of Investigations and ALEA Chief of Staff beginning in 2014. Before that, Taylor worked for the ABC Board going back to 1992, where he held multiple positions, including executive security and then assistant director of the Enforcement Division.

“Governor Ivey has a significant task to steady the ship of state, and I’m thankful she has entrusted me with the duty of leading our state law enforcement agency,” ALEA Acting Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Our troopers, SBI investigators, support staff, and others at ALEA are top-notch, and it’s an honor to work with them in this new capacity.”

The Governor’s Office says Ivey intends to conduct a thorough search for a permanent ALEA Secretary.