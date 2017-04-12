Lawmakers return to the business of the state after Bentley resigns

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama lawmakers began the second full day of Governor Kay Ivey’s term in office with committee meetings.

On the agenda, a report from the House Judiciary Subcommittee regarding rules for impeachment. After the investigation into former Governor Robert Bentley’s misuse of state property and funds, there were no rules in place.

In the State Government Committee, members are considering a bill sponsored by Phillip Pettus that would abolish the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency currently led by Stan Stabler.

CBS 42 News reporter James McConatha will have the latest from Montgomery on the CBS 42 News at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s