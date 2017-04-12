Lawmakers return to the business of the state after Bentley resigns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama lawmakers began the second full day of Governor Kay Ivey’s term in office with committee meetings.

On the agenda, a report from the House Judiciary Subcommittee regarding rules for impeachment. After the investigation into former Governor Robert Bentley’s misuse of state property and funds, there were no rules in place.

In the State Government Committee, members are considering a bill sponsored by Phillip Pettus that would abolish the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency currently led by Stan Stabler.

