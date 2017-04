BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man wanted in connection with a murder in Ohio has been taken into custody in Birmingham, according to arrest records.

Randy Hunter, 28, is accused of killing 36-year-old Lonnie Lambert and injuring 49-year-old Nichelle Lillard in a shooting that took place in east Columbus, OH on Feb. 22, according to WCMH.

Hunter was booked at 8:18 a.m. on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, and at this time he is in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond available.