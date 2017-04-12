Teen missing in Homewood since Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department reports 15-year-old Ayden Horton has been missing since Monday after she was not at school to be picked up by family members.

Horton is a white female, 5’02, 140 lbs, with brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue and pink patterned shorts, and a long sleeve blue and white patterned shirt.

Horton is listed as a missing person.

If you see her or have information on her whereabouts, please call Homewood Police at (205) 332-6200.