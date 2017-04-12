Walker County looking at sales tax increase

‘WALKER COUNTY, ALA. (WIAT)- The Walker County Commission is looking at a sales tax increase. Walker county shoppers currently pay a two cent sales tax to the county. Commission chairman Jerry Bishop says all that money goes toward education. The county is looking at a one cent increase that would go toward the payment of $1.5 million.

“Many years ago, we, not we, but our leaders made some bad decisions like a lot of counties and states and federal government, they borrowed money and they didn’t pay it back,” said Bishop.

Bishop said the county needs to make the payment by February or face bankruptcy.

“According to the lawyers you will have to file bankruptcy and the courts will give us some advice and guidance and tell us what to do,” said Bishop.

In order for a tax increase to be passed, it has to be approved by the state legislature and signed by the governor. Then, the people of Walker County will vote on it. Local businesses are weighing in the proposed sales tax increase.

“I don’t want the tax, I don’t want the increase tax but at the same time I have to be for it for our city and county to move forward,” said Bernard’s store for Men Owner Rusty Richardson.

“It could affect my bottom line, absolutely. I think it can affect everyone’s business bottom line,” said Black Rock Bistro owner Lindsey Kilgore.

Kilgore said although the added tax could affect her business, she’s in favor of it.

“If this small increase can help pay off this debt and we can move forward with positive decisions in the future than I say let’s do it.”

Bishop said the one cent tax increase could generate around seven million dollars annually. He said the 1.5 million dollar payment is only a small portion of what they owe, and need to make more payments in the future. Bishop said this tax increase could go to a vote for county residents as early as August.