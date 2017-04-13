7 Teacher of the Year finalists named

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven area teachers have been named as finalists for Alabama’s Teacher of the Year Award.

The elementary school division includes:

Ami Reeves Brooks from Indian Valley Elementary School in Sylacauga

Dr. Tara Foster from Brighton Middle School

Erica Rutherford from Cullman City Primary School

Amy Foster Anderson from Crestline Elementary In Mountain Brook

Other finalists include:

Robert Paul Mc-Ewan of Hoover High

Natalie Ann Roig of Paul Bryant High In Tuscaloosa

Malysa Ornett Chandler of Shades Valley High School

The State Department of Education will soon narrow the list of finalists down to four. The winner will be announced on May 10th during a ceremony in Montgomery.