7 Teacher of the Year finalists named

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven area teachers have been named as finalists for Alabama’s Teacher of the Year Award.
The elementary school division includes:
- Ami Reeves Brooks from Indian Valley Elementary School in Sylacauga
- Dr. Tara Foster from Brighton Middle School
- Erica Rutherford from Cullman City Primary School
- Amy Foster Anderson from Crestline Elementary In Mountain Brook
Other finalists include:
- Robert Paul Mc-Ewan of Hoover High
- Natalie Ann Roig of Paul Bryant High In Tuscaloosa
- Malysa Ornett Chandler of Shades Valley High School
The State Department of Education will soon narrow the list of finalists down to four. The winner will be announced on May 10th during a ceremony in Montgomery.