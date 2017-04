BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Coming up at the end of the month, more than 250 people will walk for cures in the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s “Birmingham Take Steps Walk.”

Emily Richter and Debbie Mathews came to CBS42 to tell us more—and explain how you can get involved.

Watch their interview on the CBS42 News at Noon in the video above, and click here to sign up for the walk.