Experts weigh in on Gulf Coast viral shark photos

GULF SHORES, Ala. (CBS 42) – Photos of a shark swimming uncomfortably close to Gulf Shores vacationers went viral earlier this week. The man behind the images, Kenneth Clark of Georgia, described what he saw from his condominium balcony. “He was just staying along the water’s edge,” Clark told our sister station, WKRG. “Right in about three to four foot of water.”

The images have stirred up some concern for vacationers who are headed to the coast this weekend. Tony Atha and his family saw the images on Facebook. “So they probably won’t be out in the water now,” Atha said, gesturing toward his children.

CBS 42 reached out to Dr. Marcus Drymon, a research assistant professor at South Alabama and Research Senior Marine Scientist with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab. His primary research focus for the past 10 years has been sharks. He’d actually been out on the water with students this week–measuring and tagging the sharks like the one spotted at Gulf Shores.

“A colleague sent me a photo this morning,” Drymon explained of the viral pictures, “and said this is off Ft. Morgan. What is it? It looks like a lot of sharks that we see in the area, but in particular, that big primary dorsal fin–that fin that was sticking out of the water makes me think it may have been a great hammerhead.”

Drymon told CBS 42 that the great hammerhead is somewhat of a ‘species of concern’, but not for the reason that most vacationers would think. The great hammerhead’s population has actually been declining over the past couple of decades, according to Drymon. He went on to explain that our gulf is home to three species of hammerhead sharks. The most common we’ll see is the bonnethead–a smaller member of hammerhead shark genus Sphyrna.

Drymon said while he and his students were out, they measured the water’s temperature and salinity, which are very important in determining where sharks distribute themselves. “Just yesterday we measured the water temperature at right about 20 degrees Celsius or higher–that’s when we start seeing sharks move in to shore,” he said.

As a self-proclaimed ‘shark nerd’ Drymon said the shark’s presence so close to shore wasn’t concerning to him at all. Drymon said families should still feel perfectly comfortable getting into the water.

“There are absolutely more sharks in the area than people tend to be aware of,” he explained, “and that’s simply because sharks are pretty steathy and they live in an environment that’s hard for us to detect them in.”

Atha, for one, said that the shark-sighting won’t stop him from enjoying his vacation. “Just seeing them out there–I mean, you’ve gotta respect them, but I’ll be getting in the water.”