Family holds vigil for Bessemer hit-and-run victim

BESSEMER, Ala (WIAT) — Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember a Bessemer father who was killed by a hit-and-run driver last week.

Oren Austin, 43, died after he was struck by a vehicle while he was crossing the street. He was almost to his house.

At the vigil, family members told CBS 42 that Bessemer Police told them they had arrested the man who continued driving after hitting Austin. Investigators still have not released the name of the suspect.

Austin left behind a 20-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter. The vigil brought out many in the neighborhood where Austin was known for cutting hair.

“This showed me that everyone cares about my brother and that he was well loved,” said Carmen Merriweather, the victim’s sister.

Family members still have questions about what happened, but are relieved to know the suspect is no longer behind the wheel.

“I hope that every day of his life when he goes to bed he sees the face of my brother,” said Nichelle Austin, another sister.

It was hard to light the candles or keep the flames from going out. Speeding cars kept whizzing past the makeshift memorial where Austin was hit and thrown about 100 feet. Police say speed was a factor along busy 9th Avenue North.

“It’s a super highway, people just don’t care anymore,” said Merriweather.

There are cameras on the side of a nearby funeral home. The director told CBS 42 that police did come by to pull the surveillance footage for use in the investigation.