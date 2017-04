NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The FBI confirms they are investigating a bank robbery at the BB&T in Northport Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, a white male came into the bank and passed a teller a note. He fled on foot. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is also on the scene.

If you have any information about the robbery, please contact the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office or the FBI.