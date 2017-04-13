Former Alabama House Majority Leader arrested during wife’s questioning

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s former House Majority Leader is facing misdemeanor charges after he was arrested inside Walker County’s Board of Education building.

Ken Guin was charged with trespassing Wednesday evening. His wife, Tanya Guin, has been under investigation by the Walker County BOE since last year, when she was suspended with pay from her position as principal of Carbon Hill Elementary.

Dr. Jason Adkins, the Superintendent of Walker County Schools, wouldn’t specify why Mrs. Guin was under investigation, though he confirmed allegations that her selling jewelry at school was part of the issue.

Mr. Guin serves as his wife’s attorney and maintains that she’s done nothing wrong.

Mrs. Guin was asked to come to the BOE to answer questions from Adkins Wednesday. Mr. Guin said she was allowed to bring an attorney, so he came along.

Mrs. Guin’s other attorney was unable to attend the meeting, so Mr. Guin said he texted the other attorney during the meeting to keep him updated.

“This rocked on for a while, and finally they said that I was being disruptive because I wouldn’t turn the cell phone off,” Ken Guin said. “They said they would call the police. I said, ‘Fine.'”

Guin said an officer asked him to leave, but he refused on the grounds that he was representing a client.

“That police officer called for backup, so then there were five officers in the meeting room,” Guin said.

Guin still refused to leave. He said the officers gave him the cell phone number for J.C. Poe, the city’s Chief of Police, whom he called to the meeting room.

That’s when, according to Guin, board members asked his wife to join them in a separate room, and Adkins blocked him from joining.

“(Poe) said, “You need to leave.’ And I said, ‘I’m not going to,'” Guin recalls. “The chief asked the superintendent if he wanted to press charges and superintendent said, ‘Yes, I’m going to press charges.'”

When asked about the incident, Adkins agreed with Guin’s account.

“There’s really nothing to add to that situation,” Adkins said. “The situation speaks for itself and our concern is educating children to the best of our abilities, and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”

Adkins said surveillance footage backs his claims that Guin was being noncompliant with police officers, but he was unable to make the footage available Thursday.

Guin, who served for 16 years in the state legislature, said the problems between his family and Adkins are political; Mrs. Guin is running for superintendent.

“It may be (political) on his part, but I didn’t ask for any of this,” Adkins said. “I didn’t take any action at all of a political nature.”

“If you’re a lawyer and somebody’s being abused, you stand up,” Guin said. “It was a peaceful protest. It goes back to the civil rights movement, to Ghandi– it’s what Jesus did — peaceful protest. And there’s nothing wrong with peaceful protest, and that’s what I did because they were trying to wrong my client and my wife.”

Guin is set to make his first appearance in Jasper’s municipal court next month.

The Jasper Police Department did not respond to CBS 42’s multiple requests for information.