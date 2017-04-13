High School football coach hopes to name stadium in Libby Hankins’ honor

GORDO, Ala. (WIAT) — The community of Gordo in Pickens County is paying tribute to the memory of 23-year-old Libby Hankins by naming a stadium in her honor.

The young woman was laid to rest in March after succumbing to Cystic Fibrosis. Since Hankins had such an impact on her community of Gordo, school leaders at Gordo High School have decided to name the football field in memory of the former student.

Football Coach Ryan Lolley says that this is just the right thing to do: pay tribute to Hankins and her family.

“You know, she has had such a huge impact on so many people, and for us to honor her like this is very special to me, very special to our school and our community,” Lolley said.

After high school, Hankins attended the University of West Alabama. Hankins’s dream was to become a teacher.

Coach Lolley says he is hoping to the football field will be officially named after Libby Hankins next August during football season.