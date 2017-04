BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The CBS 42 News crew will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day with the Barons on Saturday at 6 p.m. They will broadcast live from Regions Field.

The morning news crew will go behind the scenes to look at new additions to the ballpark. They will also take a look at the history of Jackie Robinson Day.

Mark Prater and Sherri Jackson will be throwing the first pitch.