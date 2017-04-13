MUST SEE: Large shark spotted by spring breakers in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — Some spring breakers saw something they surely didn’t expect this week — a large shark lurking mere yards away off the beach at Gulf Shores.
Kenneth Clark of Forsyth, Georgia shot these pictures of the close encounter with the shark and posted them to his Facebook page. He says the shark spotting happened near the Seacrest Condos in Gulf Shores.
Earlier this month, a teenager visiting from Kentucky was bitten by a smaller shark and got 80 stitches in the incident.
Tonight at 6:00 News 5’s Katrice Nolan speaks to the man who took these incredible photos.
Shark Spotted At Gulf Shores
You might remember in July 2015 when News 5 reported on the enormous gathering of sharks near beachgoers in Gulf Shores:
Large Gathering of Sharks Near Gulf Shores (VIDEO)
Large Gathering of Sharks Near Gulf Shores (SLIDESHOW)