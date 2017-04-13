One Class at a Time: Brighton Middle School

(WIAT) — This week, the One Class at a Time team surprised Lakeshia Moody at Brighton Middle School with a little help to give her some valuable tools.

Moody is a third-grade reading teacher who plans to use the $1,000 grant to purchase, what else, new books!

Moody told us that one of her students encouraged her to apply for the grant.

“One day, one of my students asked for a different book, and I told her I didn’t have that book,” Moody said. “I said, ‘Just go to the reading area and find you a book to read’. And she said, ‘Well Ms. Moody, I’ve read all of these books’. She said we need some more new books. And I said, ‘You know, you are right’.

