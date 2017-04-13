Part of Hwy 119 in Pelham closed while suspicious package is investigated

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Part of Cahaba Valley Road/Hwy 119 is closed Thursday morning while police investigate a suspicious package.

Officials confirmed to CBS42 they are investigating a suspicious package in that area. The closed area includes from Cracker Barrel to Applebee’s (State Park Road to South Gate).

Real Time Traffic 42 anchor Rachel Lundberg says depending on where you are coming from, you’ll need to get on Hwy 31 or I-65.

CBS42 has a crew on the scene and will update you right here as this story develops.

HWY-119 CLOSED: depending on where you are coming from, you'll have to hop on 31 or 65. #RealTimeTraffic42 @WIAT42 pic.twitter.com/kYNfeDF77r — Rachel Lundberg (@RealTimeRachel) April 13, 2017