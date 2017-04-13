Protest at the Board of Education over superintendent finalists

Related Coverage 5 finalists named in search for Birmingham City Schools superintendent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One group voiced their concern about the selection during a protest at the Board of Education. The group is concerned that none of the finalists are from Alabama. One participant, Terri Michal, was concerned specifically with progress in the school system.

“In the last six months, the system has really been moving forward,” Michal said. “For the people who have been coming to the board meetings and really in tuned, they can see that the climate has changed. We are going to have to start all over with someone who knows nothing about our system it’s not fair to the children.”

Mayor William Bell and Birmingham City School Board President Wardine Alexander will speak about the process for choosing the five superintendent finalists today. The school board released a statement concerning the selection process.

“We would like to stay with the recommendation of the search committee and go with the process that we have in place,” said Alexander. “We will move forward with what we have at this time.”