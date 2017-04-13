Protest at the Board of Education over superintendent finalists

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One group voiced their concern about the selection during a protest at the Board of Education. The group is concerned that none of the finalists are from Alabama. One participant, Terri Michal, was concerned specifically with progress in the school system.

“In the last six months, the system has really been moving forward,” Michal said. “For the people who have been coming to the board meetings and really in tuned, they can see that the climate has changed. We are going to have to start all over with someone who knows nothing about our system it’s not fair to the children.”

Mayor William Bell and Birmingham City School Board President Wardine Alexander will speak about the process for choosing the five superintendent finalists today. The school board released a statement concerning the selection process.

“We would like to stay with the recommendation of the search committee and go with the process that we have in place,” said Alexander. “We will move forward with what we have at this time.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s