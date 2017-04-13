Rebekah Mason cleared of using “dark money” in Ethics Commission report

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Rebekah Mason, former Senior Policy Advisor to former Governor Robert Bentley, was cleared of accusations leveled by State Auditor Jim Zeigler in a report by the Alabama Ethics Commission.

According to a release from Zeigler himself, Mason had been named in a complaint by Zeigler that was released on March 25. That complaint led to the four findings of probable cause of Bentley’s possible violation of state law that led to his resignation.

Zeigler reportedly stated in his complaint that Bentley and Mason had set up a “dark money” group to receive funds from unknown donors and spend that money with no accountability. One group named on the donors list for this group was ACEGOV, the Alabama Council for Excellent Government, a nonprofit founded by Robert Bentley.

On April 5, the Ethics Commission held 10 hours of hearings on complaints against Bentley and Mason, in which they decided that the claims of “dark money” being used was not proven to an acceptable degree.

“The Commission concluded, upon review of the evidence from the investigation, that there was not probable cause to believe that Rebekah Caldwell Mason committed a violation of the Alabama Ethics Act,” said Tom Albritton, Ethics Commission head in the statement. “Accordingly, your complaint has been dismissed. Should you provide any additional information that would warrant a reopening of this case, a new investigation would be conducted.”

Zeigler reportedly plans to study the situation to see if other options are available.