Shakeup with state law enforcement agency

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT)– There is a new head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Hal Taylor is the acting secretary after Stan Stabler submitted his resignation. Stabler faced harsh criticism for his involvement with the Bentley Administration.

The impeachment report highlighted possibly misuse of state law enforcement by former Governor Robert Bentley to try and cover up and facilitate his alleged affair with political aide Rebekah Mason.

There was some concern over the new structure of law enforcement from the beginning.

ALEA was created in2015 to consolidate about a dozen state law enforcement groups. Troopers, investigations, department of revenue, marine police are all under the ALEA umbrella. The head of ALEA is the secretary, who is appointed by the governor.

So what are the checks and balances of power? An ALEA spokesperson say they would hold off on comment out of respect for new Governor Kay Ivey.

There are bills making their way through the state house, that were sponsored before the release of the impeachment report, that would change the structure of state law enforcement. One would move marine police back to the department of conservation. Another would get rid of ALEA all together and get things back to the way they used to be.