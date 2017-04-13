Southtown residents eager to learn fate of their homes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People living in the Southtown housing community are growing frustrated over the unknown fate of their homes.

They were hoping to address their concerns at a public hearing set for Thursday morning, only to find out it was postponed.

Back in January, CBS42 reported on plans moving forward on the Southtown Court redevelopment, a project pitched to bring mixed-use and mixed-income housing and retail stores the the area.

Southtown Court is right off of University Boulevard, next door to St. Vincent’s Hospital and the Red Mountain Expressway.

The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District recently approved the developer for the project. Since then, people living there tell CBS42 they have seen and heard little about the project.

This is a project that would affect the well over 400 people living there.

They were hoping to get the opportunity at the Housing Authority’s scheduled public hearing, which was slated to focus on the 2017-2016 annual plan.

Although Southtown wasn’t expected to be discussed, Irene Johnson, the Southside Neighborhood Association President, was hoping to get some answers as to when this project would start, what the plans look like and residents will have to move.

“I never thought it would’ve been this way, I would’ve thought it would have been very transparent for everyone but I’m getting the silent treatment and I don’t like it at all,” said Johnson.

Johnson says she was at the table about two years ago when the project was first discussed. Since then, she’s been invited to be apart of the advisory board for the project. Despite that invite, she says her opinion still isn’t being heard.

“Maybe I am getting their attention, but it’s not good enough, I want to know what’s going on. This is back in December they brought a plan and everything, don’t you know they should’ve brought that plan here for the residents to see by now,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the location of Southtown has her concerned about being able to return to her home once the project is complete. She says certain issues lead her to believe the people living there are being pushed out for profit.

“This is a prime area, this is big money. Whoever develops this, they’ll be getting profit from this for generations, as long as it’s here,” she said.

Johnson says she just wants to be kept in the loop. The Housing Authority says the master plan is still being drafted and the project is still in the developmental phases.

Officials tells CBS42 that is why they hope to keep residents informed on the process.

Representatives for the Housing Authority tell CBS42 residents won’t have to move for at least another 12-18 months. They Housing Authority will walk them through the process which could also include job training programs.