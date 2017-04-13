Tuscaloosa authorities searching for suspect after woman shot following car crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Homicide Unit is searching for a suspect after a woman was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release from the department.

Police responded to the intersection of 31st and 35th Avenues on reports of a shooting around 2:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim and transported her to DCH-Tuscaloosa.

Witnesses told police that the shooting took place at a dead-end road north of this intersection, where a red vehicle and a black vehicle were involved in a collision, and the driver of the red vehicle shot the other driver.

Police believe that the collision was intentional, and may have happened after the shooting, according to the report. Witnesses told police that the shooter abandoned his car on 35th Avenue and fled the scene.

Investigators are searching for a potential suspect, a heavy-set black male with a white shirt and small twists in his hair.

Investigators are asking anyone with more information on the incident to call their local law enforcement.