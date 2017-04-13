Tuscaloosa authorities searching for suspect after woman shot following car crash

By Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Homicide Unit is searching for a suspect after a woman was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release from the department.

Police responded to the intersection of 31st and 35th Avenues on reports of a shooting around 2:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim and transported her to DCH-Tuscaloosa.

Witnesses told police that the shooting took place at a dead-end road north of this intersection, where a red vehicle and a black vehicle were involved in a collision, and the driver of the red vehicle shot the other driver.

Police believe that the collision was intentional, and may have happened after the shooting, according to the report. Witnesses told police that the shooter abandoned his car on 35th Avenue and fled the scene.

Investigators are searching for a potential suspect, a heavy-set black male with a white shirt and small twists in his hair.

Investigators are asking anyone with more information on the incident to call their local law enforcement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s