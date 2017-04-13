Tuscaloosa kids write children’s book about Big Al’s grand time on game days

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some second and third-grade students in Tuscaloosa have written their own book about the city’s favorite mascot.

The children wrote a book over the course of a year about Alabama Football mascot Big Al and his events on game day. The book was recently published and has proven to be quite popular.

The pint-sized writers and illustrators are students at the Capital School, where teacher Missy Richey says they’ve done something they’re very proud of that they’ll never forget.

“This makes the children so excited and makes them feel like they are someone special,” Richey said. “When we were working on it, I told the children, ‘You are going to be 80 years old, and you are still going to have this book. So when you work on this project work hard, because you are going to be proud of what you did’.”

Books will be available for purchase at the Bryant Museum, and The Supe Stores on campus. Proceeds from the sales of the book will go to scholarships for The Capitol School and UA Social Work students.