1 dead after shootout in Loveman Village

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are looking for a suspect after a deadly shooting at Loveman Village housing projects.

The shooting took place on the 200 block of Roosevelt Courtway, earlier on Friday afternoon. The victim of the shooting was transported by car to Princeton Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries and died.

The residents of Loveman Village were shook up over the shooting of a man they said had already lost most of his family.

“Sometimes he would come over here and say hi, how you doing Ms.Tangy, you know and today he gone,” said Loveman Village resident Tangela Richardson.

Bullets scattered across the streets killed a man known in that community as “JJ”, a late teen who resident Patricia Mines said she adopted as a God son.

Officers going door to door to interview neighbors. So far we know that two men were shooting at each other before one was hit pic.twitter.com/Rou1vvCEDj — Stephon Dingle WIAT (@Stephon_Dingle) April 14, 2017

“This little tragic death kind of bothers me because I had just talk to him and my thing was for him to turn his self in to get his self right,” Mines explained.

Police confirmed that he was involved in a shootout before dying on his way to Princeton Hospital.

“He was just standing right there this morning, I’m normally on this porch 24/7, I’m always on this porch,” said Richardson.

However, on Friday Tangela Richardson wasn’t feeling well and decided to go in the house, but as soon as she did, “3 minutes, 3 minutes past and I heard boom boom boom boom boom boom boom, I aint never heard it like that I just knew somebody had got shot.”

That brought out community activist Cedric Hatcher, who has always been vocal about crime in Birmingham.

“A young man done lost his life, a family member got to cry because somebody died, all these kids out here – this is not Good Friday, this is a bad Friday in Loveman Village,” Hatcher said.

Community activist Cedric Hatcher doing what he does when crime happens, questioning motives of the city/community. #LovemanVillageShooting pic.twitter.com/lyT0BpnVbE — Stephon Dingle WIAT (@Stephon_Dingle) April 14, 2017

Residents expressed disappointment that this happened on Good Friday and unfortunately many of them said they were afraid of what else could happen this Easter weekend.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Birmingham PD.