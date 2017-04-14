ADPH warning people to be on their guard against rabies

INDIAN SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is warning people in North Shelby County to be on the lookout for rabies.

Officials with ADPH say one raccoon and one cat have been found with rabies within a five-mile area of Indian Springs and the Heatherwood subdivision.

“It’s scary. We get our dogs their rabies shot every year, but still, it’s not comfortable knowing that we’re all walking around here and there’s children that play, and you just never know,” said Michelyn Reid, who lives near the area.

The rabies disease is passed from an infected animal to another animal or a human through physical contact, including a scratch or a bite. ADPH is giving this advice to people who live in the North Shelby area.

Do not allow pets to run loose; confine them within a fenced-in area or with a leash.

Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your residence.

Do not illegally feed or keep wildlife as pets.

Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals that are acting in a strange or unusual manner.

Caution children not to go near any stray or wild animal, regardless of its behavior.

Advise children to tell an adult if they are bitten or scratched by any animal.

A person who is bitten or scratched by an animal should wash wounds immediately with mild soap and water, apply first aid, and seek medical attention or contact the county health department immediately.

Under Alabama law, all cats, dogs, and ferrets over the age of 12 weeks must receive the rabies vaccination.