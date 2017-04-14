Alabaster citizens start petition over Public Works location in Limestone Park

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) – Some citizens in Alabaster are worried that Limestone Park is being threatened. They’ve created an online petition, imploring city leaders to find another location for a new Public Works Facility, which is currently slated to be built on five empty acres inside of the park.

“My question is, why put it here?” asked former Mayor David Frings. CBS 42 came across Frings while he was out taking photos at the park’s bird observation area. “I know the city already owns this property so they wouldn’t have to buy additional property, but there’s a lot of other things going on out here.”

Limestone Park is currently home to a charity garden project, a police firing range, a radio-controlled model airplane fly field, and the bird-watching area. On the website for the online petition, several supporters wrote that they were concerned about how the Public Works Facility would impact wildlife. They also wrote that they were worried that the facility would smell.

Mayor Marty Handlon told CBS 42 that she believes that some of these citizens are confused about the facility. She explained that household garbage would never enter Limestone Park–it would be taken immediately to the county landfill. “I really think that it’s positive,” Handlon said. “I hope that they will trust us and give us the opportunity to prove to them that we care. Not only about our facility that we’re going to put in, but also that we care about the enjoyment of the park and those people that are using it currently.”

Some of the petitioners are frustrated about why the park should be home to the facility when there are other, more industrialized spaces available in Alabaster. Handlon explained that the city had looked and had been considering the project for several years. Ultimately, she explained that they couldn’t comfortably afford those other spaces. “Then this five acres was unused and so we decided to expand city services to include garbage, and we needed a facility to house our equipment,” she said.

Handlon explained that the facility will be fenced in and that it will be designed to compliment the area. The site will store the city’s public works equipment, an administrative office, and a 40-ton roll off bin–which will hold brush and limbs. Handlon said when the bin is full, it will also be taken to the county’s landfill.

The city actually already released an RFP for a direct design build, but Handlon said they were pleased with the response. Now, they are taking a step back and plan to contract with an engineer architect firm to design the facility and put the project together. The project will also blacktop the road into the park, and add a bathroom–a smaller version of what is currently available at Veteran’s Park.

Other regulars to the park aren’t as concerned about what the new facility will mean for the area. David Phillips, a member of the Alabaster RC Club was out with his family and model airplane on the flying field, Friday. “They’ve used this as a staging area in the past for their garbage trucks and to bring their new garbage cans in and out,” he remembered, “and they didn’t affect us. I mean, they didn’t get on our runway.”