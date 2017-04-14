Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument dedication this weekend

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City leaders and the National Park Service will dedicate the long-awaited Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument this weekend.

The monument includes the A.G. Gaston Motel, the 16th Street Baptist Church, as well as several historic districts downtown.

Talk of the Town Barbershop sits at the heart of the 4th avenue district. Barber Charles Hiks says the national monument designation will definitely help business.

“All during the years I’ve been down here I’ve seen traffic come, I’ve seen it die down, and I’m seeing it coming back,” Hiks said. “By them putting this monument down here and redoing this whole area down here, it would definitely bring more tourists down here.”

The Birmingham Civil Rights Monument dedication is tomorrow outside of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. It starts at 1 p.m.

 

