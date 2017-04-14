Birmingham man out on probation arrested in fatal Bessemer hit and run

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police announced Friday an arrest in the fatal hit and run that took the life of 43-year-old Oren Austin.

Austin was struck Thursday evening, April 6 while crossing the road to his home. Officers responded to find him lying in the road unresponsive. He died at the scene.

Investigators believe his body was thrown over 150 feet from where he was hit initially. Witnesses reported the suspect vehicle was a black SUV driving at an excessive speed without headlights.

Saturday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for manslaughter for Jeremy Rashad Bailey, 28, of Birmingham. According to Sgt. Cortice Miles, investigators think they have enough evidence to prove Bailer was driving a black Chevy Equinox before striking and killing Austin. He was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

His bond is set at $100,000 and probation in the states of Alabama and Tennessee have been revoked. Miles says he also has multiple warrants with different jurisdictions.

If there is anyone with additional information pertaining to this case, they are encouraged to contact the Bessemer Police Dept. at (205) 425-2411 or the Tip Line at (205) 428-3541.