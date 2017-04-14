Birmingham Police looking for suspect after shooting victim dies in hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting victim died after being taken to the hospital, according to Lt. Bryan Shelton with Birmingham Police.

The shooting took place on the 200 block of Roosevelt Courtway, earlier on Friday afternoon. The victim of the shooting was transported by car to Princeton Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries and died.

At this time, police have been unable to identify a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.