Birmingham’s only African-American Catholic school may have to close

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School may have to close due to financial problems. CBS 42 reported in March that the school needed $150 thousand dollars to remain open.

Declining enrollment is to blame for putting the city’s oldest and only African-American catholic school in a deep financial hole.

Principal Al Logan says they received some small donations, but nothing substantial enough to keep the school open. He plans to speak with parents and staff in early May to discuss the school’s plan.

The school is still accepting donations.