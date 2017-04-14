Blount County Authorities searching for suspect after bank robbery

LOCUST FORK, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Blount County are on the hunt for a suspect after a bank robbery that took place this afternoon, according to a release from the organization.

Police are searching for a white Chevrolet Avalanche that was last seen on Highway 79 after a robbery that took place at People’s Bank. The suspect is reportedly a white male that stands around 5’5″ that was last seen in a black hat, plaid shirt, and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call 911 if they spot the vehicle.