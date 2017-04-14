BWWB employees show support for General Manager

Related Coverage Birmingham Water Works taking steps to address abnormally high bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Employees of Birmingham Water Works Board stood outside of their office to show support for their General Manager, Mac Underwood. Yesterday, some employees in the group carried signs that read “I support Mr. Underwood and the Executive Management staff here at BWWB”.

This comes as a group of upset customers protested in front of the Water Works Board last week. Customers have been upset about high water bills.

John Dansby, an employee at Water Works, addressed some of the negative comments customers expressed about the company.

“We are really about the business of producing quality water,” Dansby said. “A lot of negative things have come out about the company and the things going on at this hour, but we believe that this a viable, effective, and efficient company.”

Mr. Dansby tells CBS 42 he has worked at Birmingham Water Works for 21 years and it’s been a very productive and good place to work.