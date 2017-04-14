Central Alabama car dealerships offering “hail sales” after storm damage

PELL CITY, Ala (WIAT) — Misfortunes experienced by car dealerships during last week’s hail storm could end up saving central Alabama car buyers thousands of dollars.

After insurance companies surveyed the damage this week, many dealers began advertising “hail sales” in the hardest hit towns like Pell City and Heflin.

At Town and Country Ford in Pell City, there was no shelter for about 150 vehicles on the lot. All now have some form of dings or dents.

“Most of these have anywhere between 6 and 12 impact marks in the hood,” said General Sales Manager Doug Bailey.

Other dealerships are also offering deals to consumers. Buster Miles Chevrolet and Ford also took to social media to advertise a hail sale. A manager there told CBS 42 that around 300 vehicles were damaged.

Customers could save between hundreds and thousands of dollars depending on the type of vehicle and the extent of the damage.

“You can come out here and buy it like it sits and repair it yourself, or we can have it repaired and still heavily discount the vehicle,” said Bailey

Bailey said he is still waiting for a final damage total, but expects it to be more than $100,000.

Repair shops continue to get slammed with customers coming in for broken windshields, some companies are extending hours.